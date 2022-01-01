Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Alhambra

Alhambra restaurants
Alhambra restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Spanglish Kitchen

526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.1 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chilaquiles$9.75
Marinated chicken, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Pastor Chilaquiles$9.75
Marinated pork, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
No Meat Chilaquiles$8.50
Eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
SEAFOOD • SALADS

Chonitos Mexican Restaurant

2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (1453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES VERDES$12.95
