Chilaquiles in Alhambra
Alhambra restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Spanglish Kitchen
526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$9.75
Marinated chicken, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
|Pastor Chilaquiles
|$9.75
Marinated pork, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
|No Meat Chilaquiles
|$8.50
Eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips