Fish tacos in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|HOUSE TACOS FISH 1
|$4.50
One fish taco served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
|FISH TACOS 3
|$12.99
Three grilled or deep fried fish tacos on flour tortilla topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade sauce, served with rice.
|HOUSE TACOS FISH 3
|$11.99
Three fish tacos served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde