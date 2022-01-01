Chicken salad in Alpharetta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Knuckie's Hoagies image

 

Knuckie's Hoagies

12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
#12 Knuckies Chicken Salad$7.99
Knuckies Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Salad$4.25
More about Knuckie's Hoagies
Item pic

 

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Item pic

 

Theo's Brothers Bakery

12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Quart or 1/2 Quart
Tarragon Chicken Salad$10.40
tomato, arugula with choice of bread either sourdough or multi-grain
More about Theo's Brothers Bakery
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.76
Lettuce, carrots, onion, blue cheese crumbles,  and fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce
Mild, Medium, or Hot
Medium Size Salad
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
7 Acre BarNGrill image

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich Available until 3pm$12.00
grilled chopped chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, celery, onion,
herb mayo, on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$9.99
Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.29
Crispy chicken breat tenders tossed in spicy wing sauce and served over crisp greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
.25 LB Chicken Salad$2.50
Chicken Salad Melt$10.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

