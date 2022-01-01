Chicken salad in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken salad
Knuckie's Hoagies
12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton
|#12 Knuckies Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Knuckies Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato
|Chicken Salad
|$4.25
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Theo's Brothers Bakery
12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
Quart or 1/2 Quart
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
|$10.40
tomato, arugula with choice of bread either sourdough or multi-grain
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.76
Lettuce, carrots, onion, blue cheese crumbles, and fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce
Mild, Medium, or Hot
Medium Size Salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Available until 3pm
|$12.00
grilled chopped chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, celery, onion,
herb mayo, on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.29
Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.29
Crispy chicken breat tenders tossed in spicy wing sauce and served over crisp greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and blue cheese crumbles.