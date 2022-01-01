Turkey clubs in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Knuckie's Hoagies
12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton
|#15 Chipotle Turkey Club
|$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
Lettuce, mayo, tomato, bacon, swiss, olive sourdough
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Turkey Club
|$9.99
Smoked turkey breast piled high, topped with bacon, lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing