Fish tacos in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Tasty Taco
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Fish Taco Plater (GF)
|$17.00
3 tacos topped with slaw, guacamole, fish sauce and a side of rice and beans
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)