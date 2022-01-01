Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve fish tacos

Consumer pic

 

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco Plater (GF)$17.00
3 tacos topped with slaw, guacamole, fish sauce and a side of rice and beans
More about Tasty Taco
Beef 'O' Brady's image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover

Avg 4.8 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Monterey Crusted Fish Tacos$19.00
Avocado Pineapple Fish Tacos$19.00
More about Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

French Fries

Enchiladas

Chicken Wraps

Chilaquiles

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Tostadas

Chimichangas

Map

More near Andover to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston