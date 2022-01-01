French fries in
Annandale
/
Annandale
/
French Fries
Annandale restaurants that serve french fries
Choongman Chicken
7133B Columbia Pike, Annandale
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.99
More about Choongman Chicken
Supreme Barbeque
6290 Braddock Rd, Annandale
No reviews yet
French Fries
More about Supreme Barbeque
Browse other tasty dishes in Annandale
Curry
More near Annandale to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(104 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(94 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston