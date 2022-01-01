Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Annandale

Annandale restaurants
Annandale restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Loopy's Eatery image

BBQ

Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$9.99
More about Loopy's Eatery
Choongman Chicken image

 

92 Chicken

7133B Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$7.99
More about 92 Chicken

