Appleton pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Appleton

The Shop Bar And Grille image

 

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Smoked Wings$7.99
6 of our in house smoked chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
1 Pound Boneless Wings$13.99
1 pound of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 sauces.
Smoked Pastrami Sandwich$16.99
This house favorite is Brined for 2 days and then smoked for up to 18 hours. Its topped with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard!
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
Meade Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meade Street Bistro

2729 N Meade St., Appleton

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$10.95
Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1
Fried Goodies$13.95
scoop fries, wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, whiskey onion rings, chicken tenders, chili relleno and fried avocado with trio dipping sauce
Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$14.95
Meat Block burger, bacon slices, melted Wisconsin cheddar and fried avocado on a toasted bun with special sauce
More about Meade Street Bistro
Christianos Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Christianos Pizza

2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton

Avg 4.3 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese & Italian seasoning, served with a side of red sauce
Dads$14.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushroom and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken$15.00
Alfredo base, chicken and mozzarella cheese; drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
More about Christianos Pizza
Urban Modern Kitchen image

PIZZA

Urban Modern Kitchen

800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton

Avg 4.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN-PESTO PANINI$13.00
CUBANO PRESS$14.00
BACON-CAPRESE PANINI$13.00
More about Urban Modern Kitchen

