Appleton pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Appleton
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Popular items
|6 Smoked Wings
|$7.99
6 of our in house smoked chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
|1 Pound Boneless Wings
|$13.99
1 pound of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 sauces.
|Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
|$16.99
This house favorite is Brined for 2 days and then smoked for up to 18 hours. Its topped with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meade Street Bistro
2729 N Meade St., Appleton
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.95
Meat Block burger with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon $2 Add cheese $1
|Fried Goodies
|$13.95
scoop fries, wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, whiskey onion rings, chicken tenders, chili relleno and fried avocado with trio dipping sauce
|Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Meat Block burger, bacon slices, melted Wisconsin cheddar and fried avocado on a toasted bun with special sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Christianos Pizza
2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$8.00
Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese & Italian seasoning, served with a side of red sauce
|Dads
|$14.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushroom and mozzarella cheese
|BBQ Chicken
|$15.00
Alfredo base, chicken and mozzarella cheese; drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce