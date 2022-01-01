Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Aspen

Aspen restaurants
Toast

Aspen restaurants that serve kale salad

Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Quinoa Kale Salad$19.00
Roasted portobello mushroom, peppers, onion, tomato, chickpea and quinoa.
More about Spring Cafe
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
KALE & FONIO SALAD (GF/V)$17.95
SWEET POTATOES, CANDIED WALNUTS, CELERY,PERUVIAN PEPPER, CHEVRE CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
More about Mawa's Kitchen
CP Burger image

 

CP Burger

433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$11.25
Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Currants, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice
More about CP Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW

730 W Main St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Kale Salad$5.99
More about Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW

