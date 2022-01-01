Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SauceHouse BBQ image

 

SauceHouse BBQ

830 W Broad Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 Boneless Wings$8.00
6 Hand Battered Boneless Wings Tossed in choice of Sauce or Naked
More about SauceHouse BBQ
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings$22.49
30 Boneless Wings$31.99
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Boneless Wings$7.99
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

