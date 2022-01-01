Boneless wings in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve boneless wings
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
SauceHouse BBQ
830 W Broad Street, Athens
|6 Boneless Wings
|$8.00
6 Hand Battered Boneless Wings Tossed in choice of Sauce or Naked
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|20 Boneless Wings
|$22.49
|30 Boneless Wings
|$31.99
|10 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|6 Boneless Wings
|$7.99
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
|10 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.