Fried pickles in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve fried pickles

Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Fried Pickle$3.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$6.99
with buttermilk spicy ranch
More about Groove Burgers
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Fried Pickles$5.99
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
Full Fried Pickles$7.99
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Fried Pickles$7.99
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
Half Fried Pickles$5.99
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

