Cheese fries in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve cheese fries
Farm Burger
100 Prince Ave, Athens
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses, topped with bacon and chili and served with a side of ranch dressing.
|Fried Cheese CURDS
|$5.99
White cheddar bites, lightly battered and fried. Topped with Asiago cheese and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Fried Cheese
|$7.99
Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.
|Cheese Fries App
|$6.99
|Chunky Cheese Fries
|$5.99
Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.