Cheese fries in Athens

Athens restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Farm Burger

100 Prince Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
More about Farm Burger
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses, topped with bacon and chili and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese CURDS$5.99
White cheddar bites, lightly battered and fried. Topped with Asiago cheese and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Brett's Casual American
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese$7.99
Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.
Cheese Fries App$6.99
Chunky Cheese Fries$5.99
Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries App$6.99
Fried Cheese$7.99
Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.
Chunky Cheese Fries$5.99
Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

