Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Athens

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Zoë image

 

Zoë - Athens

24 1/2 E State St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Mahi Mahi$22.00
Seared Mani Mahi with Garlic, Lemon, Capers and Picho!ine Olives. Served over Spinach Parmesan Risotto
More about Zoë - Athens
Consumer pic

 

Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

22 W Union Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi served in corn tortillas topped with hand-cut coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle mayo, and lime. Served with a side of tortilla chips and house-made salsa.
More about Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub

Browse other tasty dishes in Athens

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Thai Tea

Chili

Philly Cheesesteaks

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Athens to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston