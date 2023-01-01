Mahi mahi in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Zoë - Athens
24 1/2 E State St, Athens
|Seared Mahi Mahi
|$22.00
Seared Mani Mahi with Garlic, Lemon, Capers and Picho!ine Olives. Served over Spinach Parmesan Risotto
Jackie O's Public House & Brewpub
22 W Union Street, Athens
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi served in corn tortillas topped with hand-cut coleslaw, cilantro, chipotle mayo, and lime. Served with a side of tortilla chips and house-made salsa.