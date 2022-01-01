Steak salad in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve steak salad
Sol Island Bar and Grill
700 E State St, Athens
|Steak Salad
|$13.95
Seared flat iron, mixed greens, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, and crispy bacon served with house made Chimichurri dressing.
Avalanche Slice House
540 A W. Union St, Athens
|Flank Steak Salad
|$7.00
Fresh arugula and mixed greens, topped with chilled medium-rare flank steak, marinated artichoke, onion, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, and a horseradish crema sauce on the side. Your choice of salad dressing.