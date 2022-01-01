Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Sol Island Bar and Grill

700 E State St, Athens

Avg 4.3 (1735 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$13.95
Seared flat iron, mixed greens, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, and crispy bacon served with house made Chimichurri dressing.
More about Sol Island Bar and Grill
Avalanche Slice House image

 

Avalanche Slice House

540 A W. Union St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flank Steak Salad$7.00
Fresh arugula and mixed greens, topped with chilled medium-rare flank steak, marinated artichoke, onion, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, and a horseradish crema sauce on the side. Your choice of salad dressing.
More about Avalanche Slice House
Item pic

 

North End Kitchen + Bar

77 North Court Street, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Goddess Steak Salad$10.95
Flank Steak, field greens, roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, topped with green goddess dressing and croutons
*steak prepaid to medium rare only
More about North End Kitchen + Bar

