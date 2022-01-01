Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Buckhead

Buckhead restaurants
Toast

Buckhead restaurants that serve fried pickles

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Biscuit Basket$12.00
Three buttermilk biscuits, house blueberry-basil jam, red pepper jelly and Banner butter, extra Banner butter +.35 and extra jam/jelly +.50/each, side of sawmill gravy +4
Grit Bowl$12.00
Stone ground grits, garlic spinach, roasted tomatoes, topped with two eggs your way, sub pimento grits +1.5, add cheddar to your eggs or grits +1.5, add chicken or pork sausage +2
Biscuit w/ Choice of Jam$4.50
Choose between house made blueberry-basil jam or red pepper jelly
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
Item pic

 

Cluck N Mooh\r\n2625 Piedmont Rd Ste 34A\r\nAtlanta, Ga 30324\r\n404-237-2374

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$3.99
More about Cluck N Mooh\r\n2625 Piedmont Rd Ste 34A\r\nAtlanta, Ga 30324\r\n404-237-2374
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles and Jalapeños$8.00
Mixed plate of fried pickles and jalapeños, served with kettle chips, and a side of ranch
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
Whitehall Tavern image

 

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AMERICAN BURGER$11.95
Hydro bibb lettuce, American cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles.
CAESAR$8.95
Hearts of romaine, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons.
BIG HOUSE SALAD$8.95
Spring mix, diced vine ripe tomato, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, house made croutons, and cheddar jack.
More about Whitehall Tavern

