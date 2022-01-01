Buffalo chicken pizza in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with caramelized onions & mozzarella.
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese
|Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.75
Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
16 inch pizza topped with breaded fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
|Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
10 inch pizza topped with breaded fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.