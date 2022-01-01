Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve french fries

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA image

 

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

103 Pleasant Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (936 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

283 Washington St, S. Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large French Fries$5.95
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

