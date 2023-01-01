Kebabs in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve kebabs
Burgundian
55 Park St, Attleboro
|Seitan Döner Kebab Sando (Vegetarian)
|$16.00
Grilled Seitan // Tomatoes // Marinated Cucumbers // Bibb Lettuce // House Spiced Vegan Mayo // Toasted French Roll
Greek Gyro - Attleboro
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Platter
|$0.00
Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou", Pita, French Fries, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce (Ramekin), Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
|Beef & Lamb Kebab Salad
|$0.00
Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
|Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Pita Wrap
|$7.99
Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou", Pita, French Fries, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)