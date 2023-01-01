Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve kebabs

Burgundian

55 Park St, Attleboro

Seitan Döner Kebab Sando (Vegetarian)$16.00
Grilled Seitan // Tomatoes // Marinated Cucumbers // Bibb Lettuce // House Spiced Vegan Mayo // Toasted French Roll
Greek Gyro - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Platter$0.00
Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou", Pita, French Fries, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce (Ramekin), Tzatziki Sauce (Ramekin), Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
Beef & Lamb Kebab Salad$0.00
Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou" Pita Wrap$7.99
Succulent Beef & Lamb Kebab "Giaourtlou", Pita, French Fries, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
