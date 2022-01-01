Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$9.95
Chicken Tender Plate$11.45
Chicken Tenders App$8.45
Deep-fried chicken tenders served with your choice of Original, Honey BBQ, Buffalo or Parmesan Garlic.
More about Bliss Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids - Chicken Fingers$6.99
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded & pan-fried, served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA image

 

Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA

68 Washington Street, South Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
4pc Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
More about Baja's - S. Attleboro, MA
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.00
Chicken Finger Dinner$14.00
Fried chicken fingers with salad and fries.
Chicken Fingers$9.75
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.95
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

