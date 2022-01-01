Vegetarian pizza in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Mixed Vegetable Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, artichokes & sliced onions.
Vegetarian Option
|Vegetarian Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, Kalamata olives, green peppers, sliced onions, mushrooms & tomatoes.
Vegetarian Option
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Large Mixed Vegetable Pizza
|$20.25
Portabella mushrooms, onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes
|Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza
|$14.50
Kalamata olives, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers
|Small Super Vegetarian Pizza
|$13.75
Eggplant, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic