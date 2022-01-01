Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Vegetable Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, artichokes & sliced onions.
Vegetarian Option
Vegetarian Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, Kalamata olives, green peppers, sliced onions, mushrooms & tomatoes.
Vegetarian Option
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
Briggs Corner Pizzeria image

PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Mixed Vegetable Pizza$20.25
Portabella mushrooms, onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes
Gluten Free Vegetarian Pizza$14.50
Kalamata olives, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers
Small Super Vegetarian Pizza$13.75
Eggplant, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Spinach Salad

Garden Salad

Clams

Carrot Cake

Chicken Salad

Penne

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston