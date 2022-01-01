Chicken wraps in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Bliss Restaurant
Bliss Restaurant
711 Park Street, Attleboro
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.25
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.25
Breaded buffalo chicken cutlet with bleu cheese and romaine lettuce
|Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled chicken with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.49
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken with shaved Parmesan romaine lettuce, croutons & Caesar dressing
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese and mayonnaise
|Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled chicken teriyaki, lettuce, tomatoes, pineapple
|Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and crispy bacon