Chocolate cake in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve chocolate cake

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced 6 Layer Chocolate Cake$9.49
Colossal layer upon layer of Dark moist Chocolate Cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth Chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of Cake.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.50
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.50
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$8.95
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

