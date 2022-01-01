Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pacific Salmon*$22.99
8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in
extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled
to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Salmon Salad$20.99
Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened.
Gluten Free Option
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL

Briggs Corner Pizzeria

1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (1690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon On A Cedar Plank$24.00
Oven roasted Faroe Island salmon encrusted with Dijon mustard, citrus marmalade and brown sugar. Your choice of two sides.
Salmon Burger$19.50
Grilled salmon, dill sauce, lemon zest
PACIFIC SALMON$24.00
8oz Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Capers, and Lemon Butter Wine Sauce.
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

88 Union Street, attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Alla Vodka$26.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon cubed and sauteed with peas, mushrooms, and asparagus in a pink vodka sauce with spaghetti Finsihed with pecorino romano cheese.
Salmon Florentine$27.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon sauteed with lemon and butter. Topped with sauteed spinach and artichioke hearts. Served with mashed potatoes.
Blackened Salmon Salad$26.95
Blackened Atlantic salmon with mild cajun seasoning. Served with mixed greens, diced red and yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Lightly tossed with aged balsamic vinegar and imported extra virgin olive oil.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria

