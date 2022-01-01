Salmon in Attleboro
Attleboro restaurants that serve salmon
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria
595 Washington Street, Attleboro
|Pacific Salmon*
|$22.99
8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in
extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled
to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
|Salmon Salad
|$20.99
Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened.
Gluten Free Option
More about Briggs Corner Pizzeria
PIZZA • GRILL
Briggs Corner Pizzeria
1123 Oak hill ave, Attleboro
|Salmon On A Cedar Plank
|$24.00
Oven roasted Faroe Island salmon encrusted with Dijon mustard, citrus marmalade and brown sugar. Your choice of two sides.
|Salmon Burger
|$19.50
Grilled salmon, dill sauce, lemon zest
|PACIFIC SALMON
|$24.00
8oz Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Capers, and Lemon Butter Wine Sauce.
More about Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
88 Union Street, attleboro
|Salmon Alla Vodka
|$26.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon cubed and sauteed with peas, mushrooms, and asparagus in a pink vodka sauce with spaghetti Finsihed with pecorino romano cheese.
|Salmon Florentine
|$27.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon sauteed with lemon and butter. Topped with sauteed spinach and artichioke hearts. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$26.95
Blackened Atlantic salmon with mild cajun seasoning. Served with mixed greens, diced red and yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Lightly tossed with aged balsamic vinegar and imported extra virgin olive oil.