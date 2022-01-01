Sliders in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve sliders
Fire Wings
13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
|#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW
|$4.99
|#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK
|$10.49
|#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK
|$6.49
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Single Slider
|$3.95
One slider with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls
|Nine Pack of Pulled Chicken Sliders
|$32.25
Pulled Chicken tossed in gravy or BBQ sauce with our celery-apple slaw on a soft Füdmill Pacific Dinner Roll. Nine of 'em to share with your friends...if sharing is your thing.
|Pulled Chicken Sliders
|$10.95
Three sliders with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls. Only one sauce selection per order, please!