Sliders in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve sliders

Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

13950 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW$4.99
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK$10.49
#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK$6.49
More about Fire Wings
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Slider$3.95
One slider with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls
Nine Pack of Pulled Chicken Sliders$32.25
Pulled Chicken tossed in gravy or BBQ sauce with our celery-apple slaw on a soft Füdmill Pacific Dinner Roll. Nine of 'em to share with your friends...if sharing is your thing.
Pulled Chicken Sliders$10.95
Three sliders with pulled chicken tossed in your choice of gravy or BBQ sauce, and topped with celery-apple slaw on our Pacific dinner rolls. Only one sauce selection per order, please!
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

