Tuna salad in
Aurora
/
Aurora
/
Tuna Salad
Aurora restaurants that serve tuna salad
Seoul BBQ
2080 s havana st, aurora
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Salad
$10.00
More about Seoul BBQ
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
Avg 4.6
(3286 reviews)
Tuna Salad 4oz
$4.00
Tuna Salad
$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Tuna Salad 8oz
$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley
