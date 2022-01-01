Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve tuna salad

Seoul BBQ image

 

Seoul BBQ

2080 s havana st, aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Salad$10.00
More about Seoul BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad 4oz$4.00
Tuna Salad$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley

