Chicken enchiladas in
78704 (South Austin)
/
Austin
/
78704 (South Austin)
/
Chicken Enchiladas
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Joann's Fine Foods
1224 S Congress, Austin
Avg 4.3
(575 reviews)
Chicken Enchiladas
$23.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
Avg 3.7
(12 reviews)
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
$10.50
Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Magnolia Cafe
