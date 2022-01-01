Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in 78704 (South Austin)

78704 (South Austin) restaurants
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$23.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$10.50
Ancho-seasoned chicken with cheddar/jack cheese in corn tortillas. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Magnolia Cafe

