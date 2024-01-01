Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thursday Special- Patty Melt (Dairy Version)$12.00
THURSDAYS ONLY!!!t Alert! This is the dairy version of this item!
House burger Patty smothered with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with our house smokey Russian dressing and one side. For vegan order vegan version (gluten free available sesame in patty)
Thursday Special-VEGAN Patty Melt(V)$12.00
THURSDAYS ONLY!!!
House burger Patty smothered with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted vegan cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with our vegan smokey. Russian dressing and one side. (available gluten fee, sesame in patty)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger - South

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Patty Melt$14.75
House Made Veggie Burger (Quinoa, Sweet Potato and Black Bean), Arugula, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette on Toasted Hill Country Sourdough
More about Easy Tiger - South

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Katsu

Fritters

Quesadillas

Veggie Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Blueberry Pies

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston