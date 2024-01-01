Patty melts in 78704 (South Austin)
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Thursday Special- Patty Melt (Dairy Version)
|$12.00
THURSDAYS ONLY!!!t Alert! This is the dairy version of this item!
House burger Patty smothered with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with our house smokey Russian dressing and one side. For vegan order vegan version (gluten free available sesame in patty)
|Thursday Special-VEGAN Patty Melt(V)
|$12.00
THURSDAYS ONLY!!!
House burger Patty smothered with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted vegan cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with our vegan smokey. Russian dressing and one side. (available gluten fee, sesame in patty)