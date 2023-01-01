Muffins in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve muffins
More about Patika - South Lamar
Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Apple Pie Muffin
|$4.25
|Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
|$4.25
|French Toast Muffin
|$4.25
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Muffin - Pumpkin Crumb (V)
|$3.50
Baked daily! Vegan pumpkin muffin with a crumble top
|Muffin-Morning Glory (V)
|$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
|Muffin-Morning Glory (V)
|$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
More about Easy Tiger - South
Easy Tiger - South
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Carrot Muffin ( Vegan)
|$4.75
Carrot Muffins ( Vegan)
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.