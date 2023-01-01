Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Patika - South Lamar

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie Muffin$4.25
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin$4.25
French Toast Muffin$4.25
More about Patika - South Lamar
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin - Pumpkin Crumb (V)$3.50
Baked daily! Vegan pumpkin muffin with a crumble top
Muffin-Morning Glory (V)$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
Muffin-Morning Glory (V)$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger - South

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Muffin ( Vegan)$4.75
Carrot Muffins ( Vegan)
Blueberry Muffin$4.75
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
More about Easy Tiger - South
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe - South Congress

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN$2.00
More about Magnolia Cafe - South Congress

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Chili

Chicken Enchiladas

Ceviche

Gorditas

Sticky Rice

Curry

Pecan Pies

Steamed Rice

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (986 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (721 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston