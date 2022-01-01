French toast in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve french toast
More about Patika - South Lamar
Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|French Toast
|$10.00
brioche, orange cinnamon custard, maple, whipped creme fraiche
More about Easy Tiger - South (Lamar)
Easy Tiger - South (Lamar)
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|French Toast Bites
|$12.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
|Kids French Toast Bites
|$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries