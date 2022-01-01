Curry in 78704 (South Austin)

Go
78704 (South Austin) restaurants
Toast

78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve curry

68f5298d-ea5d-435d-89fd-03c70dfce583 image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)$11.25
a 13 oz bowl with a medley of sesame tofu, broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Curry
Kaeng Keaw Waan" Bright and very spicy w/ Thai basil.
The spiciest of all curries.
\t
Curry paste ingredients: fresh chili pepper, garlic, chinese ginger, shallot, lemongrass, salt, sweet basil, kaffir lime, sugar, spices (coriander seeds, pepper, cumin, cardamom, turmeric), galangal, fresh coriander\t
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
Masaman Curry (Always W Onions)
With onions and a choice of selected vegetables. Sweet, sour, and a little bit spicy.
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
Curry paste ingredients: garlic, sugar, soybean oil, dried chili pepper, tamarind juice, shallot, salt, lemongrass, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, lesser galangal, cloves), lime leaves, galangal
More about Thai Fresh

Browse other tasty dishes in 78704 (South Austin)

Grilled Chicken

Flautas

Chicken Parmesan

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Migas

Al Pastor Tacos

Pretzels

Map

More near 78704 (South Austin) to explore

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston