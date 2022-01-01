Curry in 78704 (South Austin)
78704 (South Austin) restaurants that serve curry
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)
|$11.25
a 13 oz bowl with a medley of sesame tofu, broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Green Curry
Kaeng Keaw Waan" Bright and very spicy w/ Thai basil.
The spiciest of all curries.
Curry paste ingredients: fresh chili pepper, garlic, chinese ginger, shallot, lemongrass, salt, sweet basil, kaffir lime, sugar, spices (coriander seeds, pepper, cumin, cardamom, turmeric), galangal, fresh coriander\t
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
|Masaman Curry (Always W Onions)
With onions and a choice of selected vegetables. Sweet, sour, and a little bit spicy.
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
Curry paste ingredients: garlic, sugar, soybean oil, dried chili pepper, tamarind juice, shallot, salt, lemongrass, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, lesser galangal, cloves), lime leaves, galangal