Curry in 78704 (South Austin)

Kaeng Keaw Waan" Bright and very spicy w/ Thai basil.

The spiciest of all curries.

\t

Curry paste ingredients: fresh chili pepper, garlic, chinese ginger, shallot, lemongrass, salt, sweet basil, kaffir lime, sugar, spices (coriander seeds, pepper, cumin, cardamom, turmeric), galangal, fresh coriander\t

All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.

