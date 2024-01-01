Pork belly in 78704 (South Austin)
East Side King - Sola
2310 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Pork Belly Curry
|$16.00
Tender slices of slow-cooked pork belly, served with our signature Japanese curry. Accompanied by steamed rice, Fukujinzuke, pickled onion, and a drizzle of Tonkatsu. This bowl offers a symphony of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds to Japan.
|Pork Belly bowl
|$14.00
Roasted & fried pork belly, kimchi, green onion, cucumber, beni shoga, furikake, spicy chili paste, served over garlic ginger jasmine rice with soy sauce
East Side King - High Noon
2000 E Cesar Chabez, Austin
|Pork Belly Curry
|$14.00
Traditional Japanese curry served with thin sliced cabbage, fukujunzuke, pickled red onions, crispy pork belly, sweet-n-spicy and chili relish
|Pork Belly Buns (2)
|$11.00
Roasted pork belly, steamed bun, cucumber kimchi, hoisin sauce, green onion
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Crispy Pork Belly Salad
|$17.00
"Yum Moo Grub" Texas cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, radish, carrots and shallots tossed in a spicy dressing.
Texas Cucumbers with spicy dressing, deep fried crispy pork belly, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, micro greens,. Depending on season, we sometimes put radishes or beets in the salad too.
Ingredients: Texas Cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, Deep Fried Fatty Pork Belly , cilantro\t\t
Dressing: Fish sauce, sugar, water, Thai chilies, garlic, lime juice.
|Kale Fried Rice (if you add pork belly please note this is fried in the same fryer as items with Gluten)
|$17.00
Dino kale, pickled cabbage, fried egg, avocado oil, brown rice, and soy sauce. Add pork belly (6.5)
|Pork Belly Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)
|$14.93
Spicy mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
2 thick slices of crispy belly on a ciabatta roll with spicy mayo (mayo, Thai chilies, fish sauce, garlic, lime juice, sugar), lettuce and tomatoes.
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|15a. Pork Belly Steam Buns & Eggs
|$18.00
|15. Nieman Pork Belly Steamed Buns
|$14.00
Cucumber, Scallion, Hoisin
| Allergens Present: gluten, dairy, allium
|43. Broiled Niman Ranch Pork Belly Bún
|$19.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham