Chicken tenders in Circle C Ranch
Circle C Ranch restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
More about Waterloo Ice House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Chicken Tender Strips
|$16.25
Three Shiner Bock buttermilk battered chicken tenders with cream gravy. Served with Texas toast and two sides. We recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & seasonal veggies.