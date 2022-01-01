Chopped salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve chopped salad

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Marjorie's Chopped Salad$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
Chopped Beef Sandwich$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
Crispy Wild Boar Ribs$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Favorite Pizza image

 

Favorite Pizza

801 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad
Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone
More about Favorite Pizza

