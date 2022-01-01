Chopped salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Marjorie's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
|Chopped Beef Sandwich
|$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
|Crispy Wild Boar Ribs
|$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw