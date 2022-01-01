Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon & Egg Pasta Salad$9.50
Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$7.00
Texas Pastured Eggs, Garlic Aioli, Chives, House Made Chips
