Tossed salad in Avon

Avon restaurants
Avon restaurants that serve tossed salad

First & Last Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

First & Last Tavern - Avon

26 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tossed Salad$12.00
More about First & Last Tavern - Avon
Main pic

 

Lyme Bar & Grill

136 Simsbury Rd, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE Tossed Salad$7.00
More about Lyme Bar & Grill

