Short ribs in Ayer
Ayer restaurants that serve short ribs
More about The Pleasant Cafe - Ayer
The Pleasant Cafe - Ayer
7 Depot Square, Ayer
|Braised Short Rib
|$29.00
House braised short rib served with your choice is two sides.
More about Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom
Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom
14 Central Ave, Ayer
|Short Rib Poutine
|$18.79
Fresh Cut Fries, Gravy, Cheese Curds, Scallions, Topped w/ House Braised Short Rib
|Short Rib Tacos
|$18.00
|Short Rib Tacos (3)
|$19.79
Bourbon BBQ Short Rib Topped w/ Onion, Cilantro, Lime, & Diced Cheese Curds