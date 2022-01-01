Cake in Bainbridge Island
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150, Bainbridge Island
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.80
Joe's Restaurant
4699 NE Woodson Lane, Bainbridge Island
|Double Layer Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Double layers of carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts.
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$9.00
A four layer chocolate cake with raspberry buttercream, chocolate buttercream, raspberry filling, chocolate filling and chocolate shavings.
|Coconut Dream Cake
|$9.00
White cake layered with coconut buttercream and shaved coconut.
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Colossal Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Six layers of sweet carrot cake separated by robust, rich cream cheese frosting and finished with shaved coconut. This one will keep you coming back.
|Big Fat Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
It’s moist, it’s big, and it’s rich. Enough said.