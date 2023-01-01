Lobsters in Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Doc's Marina Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Marina Grill
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island
|Lobster Bisque
|$24.00
More about Proper Fish
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Fish
112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Proper Legit Lobster claw and knuckle, held together with a dab of house mayonnaise, old bay spice, on a square sided butter toasted Essential Brioche Bun, finished with chives- served with fries