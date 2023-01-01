Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants
Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve lobsters

Doc's Marina Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Marina Grill

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$24.00
More about Doc's Marina Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Fish

112 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$30.00
Proper Legit Lobster claw and knuckle, held together with a dab of house mayonnaise, old bay spice, on a square sided butter toasted Essential Brioche Bun, finished with chives- served with fries
More about Proper Fish

