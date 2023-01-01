Crepes in Bakersfield
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
|Crepe Walnut Special
|$10.49
Crepe filled with vanilla cream, bananas, Nutella and lots of walnuts. Topped with Nutella, walnuts and whipped cream.
|Crepe Brownie
|$10.49
Crepe filled with hot fudge, caramel, bananas, topped with brownies, powder sugar, crushed walnuts & whipped cream.
|Crepe Mazapan
|$10.99
Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, bananas, & topped with mazapan powder and whipped cream.