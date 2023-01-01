Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants that serve crepes

Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield

Crepe Walnut Special$10.49
Crepe filled with vanilla cream, bananas, Nutella and lots of walnuts. Topped with Nutella, walnuts and whipped cream.
Crepe Brownie$10.49
Crepe filled with hot fudge, caramel, bananas, topped with brownies, powder sugar, crushed walnuts & whipped cream.
Crepe Mazapan$10.99
Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, bananas, & topped with mazapan powder and whipped cream.
Chocolate Bash - Bakersfield

6300 White Ln Ste H, Bakersfield

CREPE$4.99
