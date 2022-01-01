Pork ribs in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve pork ribs
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield
|4 Pork Ribs Dinner
|$17.99
4 pork ribs with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side
|1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6)
|$14.99
6 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 6 oz of BBQ on the side
|Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12)
|$28.99
12 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 12 oz of BBQ sauce on the side
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale
9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
|One Pork Rib
|$3.49
1 individual pork rib with 2 oz of BBQ on the side
|1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6)
|$14.99
6 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 6 oz of BBQ on the side
|Pulled Pork and Rib Combo
Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side