Pork ribs in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve pork ribs

Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane

6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 Pork Ribs Dinner$17.99
4 pork ribs with 2 regular sides, Pyrenees roll, and 4 oz of BBQ on the side
1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6)$14.99
6 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 6 oz of BBQ on the side
Full Rack of Pork Ribs (12)$28.99
12 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 12 oz of BBQ sauce on the side
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
One Pork Rib$3.49
1 individual pork rib with 2 oz of BBQ on the side
1/2 Rack of Pork Ribs (6)$14.99
6 pork ribs smoked using almond wood with 6 oz of BBQ on the side
Pulled Pork and Rib Combo
Comes in 1/4 lb or 1/2 lb sizes with your choice of one side, a Pyrenees roll, and BBQ on the side
More about Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

