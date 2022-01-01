Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve tuna salad

Consumer pic

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AHI TUNA SALAD$26.00
Romaine, carrot & red cabbage with wonton crisp
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
#11 Tuna Salad*$0.00
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Beef Teriyaki

Baked Ziti

Coleslaw

Greek Salad

Edamame

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston