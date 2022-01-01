Tuna salad in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
|AHI TUNA SALAD
|$26.00
Romaine, carrot & red cabbage with wonton crisp
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale
West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|#11 Tuna Salad*
|$0.00
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!