Brisket in Ballwin

Ballwin restaurants
Ballwin restaurants that serve brisket

Circle 7 Ranch image

WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Melt$15.50
BBQ Brisket Salad$13.50
1/2 Brisket Nachos$9.00
More about Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Circle 7 Ranch - Ballwin New - 14412 Clayton Rd

14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Nachos$13.50
Tri-Colored tortilla chips, topped with queso blanco, homemade black bean corn salsa, slow smoked beef brisket, BBQ sauce, candied jalapenos, green onion, and Circle 7 Ranch sourcream! If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.
Brisket Melt$15.50
More about Circle 7 Ranch - Ballwin New - 14412 Clayton Rd

