Barrington restaurants you'll love

Barrington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Barrington

Barrington's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Barrington restaurants

Smokin' Barrels image

 

Smokin' Barrels

904 Calef Highway, Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
side regular BBQ$0.50
side Carolina gold$0.50
side spicy bourbon BBQ$0.50
More about Smokin' Barrels
2 Home Cooks image

SANDWICHES

2 Home Cooks

40 chestnut st, dover

Avg 4.3 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT$3.39
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit
LG CAESAR SALAD$8.99
Entree size salad, chopped romaine, shaved cheese, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing
CLASSIC COMBO$9.59
2 eggs any style served with house potatoes and choice of bread.
More about 2 Home Cooks
Dante's Bistro, Bar and Grill image

 

Dante's Bistro, Bar and Grill

567 Rt. 125, Barrington

No reviews yet
More about Dante's Bistro, Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

Nippo Lake Golf Club

88 Stagecoach Rd, Barrington

No reviews yet
More about Nippo Lake Golf Club
