Tamales in Batesville

Batesville restaurants that serve tamales

Mi Pueblito ll image

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada$7.50
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C#5 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans$7.50
Tamale A La Carta$1.85
Tender chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped whit our seasoned ground beef and mild sauce
Tamale Lunch$4.75
Tender Chicken wrapped in an authentic corn husk and topped with our seasoned ground beef and your favorite sauce. Served with rice and beans
More about Mi Ranchito lll

