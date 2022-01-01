Baton Rouge sandwich spots you'll love

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$2.99
Boo Fries$5.29
Large Etouffee$12.99
Jed's Local Poboys image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY$9.95
12-hour braised angus beef, debris style; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY$8.95
Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.
FRIED PICKLES$6.95
served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing
Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE MITCHELL$12.00
Mushrooms, hashbrowns, sausage, colby cheese
COMBO #1$10.00
Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel/bacon, links, patty, or ham
COMBO #3$9.00
Two eggs to order/short stack, waffle, or french toast/bacon, links, patty, or ham
Bistro Italia image

 

Bistro Italia

11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Classic Lasagna$16.00
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$17.00
Anthony's Italian Deli image

SANDWICHES

Anthony's Italian Deli

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Italian Salad$5.25
Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Muffoletta Po-Boy$11.50
smaller version of the traditional muffoletta but on a po-boy
Lasagna$13.99
A slice of our fresh homemade lasagna served with a small Italian salad and bread
City Pork Highland image

 

City Pork Highland

18143 Perkins Rd Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

FRESHJUNKIE

501 Main St., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
SOUTHWEST CAESAR WRAP$7.75
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
Restaurant banner

 

Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

2900 Westfork Dr. Ste. 130, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Dipper$7.00
Grilled cheese with bacon and a side of two fried eggs
Cubano$8.00
Turkey & Swiss Wrap$7.00
Restaurant banner

 

FRESHJUNKIE

4257 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$7.00
Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
SENSATION SALAD$7.00
Romains, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation
BLT WRAP$7.75
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.
