Baton Rouge sandwich spots you'll love

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Acme Oyster House
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|French Fries
|$2.99
|Boo Fries
|$5.29
|Large Etouffee
|$12.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY
|$9.95
12-hour braised angus beef, debris style; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
|PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY
|$8.95
Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.
|FRIED PICKLES
|$6.95
served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|THE MITCHELL
|$12.00
Mushrooms, hashbrowns, sausage, colby cheese
|COMBO #1
|$10.00
Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel/bacon, links, patty, or ham
|COMBO #3
|$9.00
Two eggs to order/short stack, waffle, or french toast/bacon, links, patty, or ham
Bistro Italia
11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
|Classic Lasagna
|$16.00
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$17.00
SANDWICHES
Anthony's Italian Deli
5575 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Small Italian Salad
|$5.25
Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
|Muffoletta Po-Boy
|$11.50
smaller version of the traditional muffoletta but on a po-boy
|Lasagna
|$13.99
A slice of our fresh homemade lasagna served with a small Italian salad and bread
FRESHJUNKIE
501 Main St., Baton Rouge
|SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD
|$7.00
Romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
|CAESAR SALAD
|$7.00
Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
|SOUTHWEST CAESAR WRAP
|$7.75
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC
2900 Westfork Dr. Ste. 130, Baton Rouge
|Big Dipper
|$7.00
Grilled cheese with bacon and a side of two fried eggs
|Cubano
|$8.00
|Turkey & Swiss Wrap
|$7.00
FRESHJUNKIE
4257 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge
|CAESAR SALAD
|$7.00
Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
|SENSATION SALAD
|$7.00
Romains, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation
|BLT WRAP
|$7.75
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.