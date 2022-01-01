Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

New York Bagel Company - Perkins Road

8342 Perkins Rd Ste Q, Baton Rouge

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
100% chicken breast and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings
More about New York Bagel Company - Perkins Road
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Box Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of our homemade smoked chicken salad. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill

