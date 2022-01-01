Chicken salad sandwiches in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about New York Bagel Company - Perkins Road
New York Bagel Company - Perkins Road
8342 Perkins Rd Ste Q, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
100% chicken breast and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Box Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of our homemade smoked chicken salad. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.