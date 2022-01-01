Paninis in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve paninis
More about Peter Pan Diner
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|Tuscany Panini
|$16.80
Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella and Grilled Red Peppers Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. Served with your Choice of Side.
|Black Forest Ham Panini
|$16.80
Honey Maple Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Honey Mustard. Served with your Choice of Side.
|Peter Pan Panini
|$16.60
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Grilled Spinach and Roasted Red Peppers. Served with your Choice of Side.