Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Bay Shore

Go
Bay Shore restaurants
Toast

Bay Shore restaurants that serve paninis

Banner pic

 

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscany Panini$16.80
Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella and Grilled Red Peppers Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. Served with your Choice of Side.
Black Forest Ham Panini$16.80
Honey Maple Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Honey Mustard. Served with your Choice of Side.
Peter Pan Panini$16.60
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Grilled Spinach and Roasted Red Peppers. Served with your Choice of Side.
More about Peter Pan Diner
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Portobello Panini$16.95
Grilled portobello, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto on a multigrain roll
More about Toast Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore

Avocado Toast

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Reuben

Cookies

Steak Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Bay Shore to explore

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston