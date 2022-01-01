Steak tacos in Bay Shore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Grill Steak Taco$3.67
One grilled steak taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Order Grilled Steak Tacos$10.75
Three grilled steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole
Item pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marinated Steak Tacos$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
Extra Marinated Steak Taco$5.00
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

