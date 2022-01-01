Steak tacos in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve steak tacos
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Single Grill Steak Taco
|$3.67
One grilled steak taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
|Order Grilled Steak Tacos
|$10.75
Three grilled steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Marinated Steak Tacos
|$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
|Extra Marinated Steak Taco
|$5.00