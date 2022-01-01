Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$33.00
Sauteed in a butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce over linguini
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Broccoli Scampi$32.00
over linguini
NOT A GLUTEN FREE MEAL, EVEN IF GF PASTA IS SELECTED
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$26.45
Large Pink gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic, white wine, butter and lemon served over a bed of linguine. So good you'll be lifting your bowl to get the last drop.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
GF Shrimp Scampi$28.45
Large Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic, white wine, butter and lemon served over a bed of linguine.
Choose GF Linguine
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
More about Wally's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Pretzels

Walnut Salad

Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Knots

French Toast

Chocolate Cake

Lobsters

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston