Shrimp scampi in Beach Haven

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$33.00
Sauteed in a butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce over linguini
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Shrimp & Broccoli Scampi
|$32.00
over linguini
NOT A GLUTEN FREE MEAL, EVEN IF GF PASTA IS SELECTED
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.45
Large Pink gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic, white wine, butter and lemon served over a bed of linguine. So good you'll be lifting your bowl to get the last drop.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|GF Shrimp Scampi
|$28.45
Large Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic, white wine, butter and lemon served over a bed of linguine.
Choose GF Linguine
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.