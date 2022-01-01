Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
house made with lettuce and tomato on a 7 grain roll. (Contains almonds).
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
The WooHoo image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The WooHoo

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
The Pickle Ranch Chicken Sandwich$13.75
House marinated & breaded NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER fried chicken with our signature buttermilk pickle ranch dressing, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted potato bun. Served with hand-cut fries. PF, TF
More about The WooHoo
Chicken Parm Sandwich image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Iron Oak Smokehouse

325 9th Street 23, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Brined and Smoked Chicken Breasts, Breaded and Fried to perfection with a Hot Honey Glaze, Homemade Pimento Cheese Spread. Dill Pickle Chips and Crisp Purple Cabbage Slaw.
More about Iron Oak Smokehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
LBI Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted red pepper mayo served on a round roll
More about Panzone's Pizza
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$17.45
GF Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Choose GF Hoagie Roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.95
We think Our's is better than Tennessee's. Our Black Label Chicken Breast is seasoned just hot enough and served on Texas toast with bacon and an Herb Mayo and it come's with fries!
More about Neptune Surfside Grill

