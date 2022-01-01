Chicken sandwiches in Beach Haven
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
house made with lettuce and tomato on a 7 grain roll. (Contains almonds).
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The WooHoo
211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|The Pickle Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
House marinated & breaded NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER fried chicken with our signature buttermilk pickle ranch dressing, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted potato bun. Served with hand-cut fries. PF, TF
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Iron Oak Smokehouse
325 9th Street 23, Beach Haven
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Brined and Smoked Chicken Breasts, Breaded and Fried to perfection with a Hot Honey Glaze, Homemade Pimento Cheese Spread. Dill Pickle Chips and Crisp Purple Cabbage Slaw.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|LBI Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted red pepper mayo served on a round roll
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese and avocado served on a brioche roll with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$17.45
GF Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Choose GF Hoagie Roll
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$15.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll.
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$18.95
We think Our's is better than Tennessee's. Our Black Label Chicken Breast is seasoned just hot enough and served on Texas toast with bacon and an Herb Mayo and it come's with fries!